Two Pakistani terrorists killed, one surrenders in J&K’s Poonch encounter

Jammu: Two Pakistani terrorists, who had recently infiltrated from across the LoC were killed and their local associate was arrested in a joint operation by security forces on Sunday at Poshana in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

The encounter started as security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Director-General of Police Jammu Kashmir said, “Three days back a group of three terrorists crossed over from Pakistan and were on way to Shopian district of Kashmir,” he added, “On an input, they were being chased by police. The day before Yesterday parties reached the spot but could not launch operation due to snowfall.”

Today afternoon another move was made which resulted in the encounter. An offer of surrender was given to the terrorists which include on local and two Pakistanis but they opened fire on the cordon team which led to the exchange of fire. The local unit of Army is also part of the joint operation.” DGP said.

He added “it is another attempt by Pakistan to send in Lashkar-e-Taiba/ Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists to Kashmir. The attempt to disturb the ongoing democratic process of elections at the grassroots level shows its desperation with the huge participation of the Jammu and Kashmir people in the ongoing election. ”

Though the encounter has ended, searches were on in the area, added the police official.

Sources said that a group of terrorists had recently infiltrated India from Pakistan and headed to south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Meanwhile, Pakistan again violated ceasefire on the line of control (LoC) on Sunday by using small firearms and mortar shells to target Indian positions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistan indulged in unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Degwar Sector, to which the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Reports from the area said firing exchanges were going on till last reports came in.

Civilians in Degwar area complained that Pakistani shells were falling close to their houses.

Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Balakote Sector in Poonch district on Saturday.