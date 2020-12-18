Vistara allows customers to directly book flights on Google

New Delhi: Full-service carrier Vistara will now allow its customers to directly search and book the airline’s flights on Google.

As per the company, the provision has been made via an integrated feature, ‘Book on Google’.

The development comes after the company implemented the New Distribution Capability (NDC), made possible through a technology partnership with Amadeus.

Accordingly, the passengers will now be able to seamlessly book Vistara flights while searching for them on Google, without getting redirected to any other website.

“We are sure that this new ‘Book on Google’ feature will enable an even more hassle-free experience and bring greater convenience to our customers,” Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vinod Kannan said.