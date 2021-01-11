11th round of talks breaks down, deadlock on farm laws continues

New Delhi: The eleventh round of talks between the government and representatives of the farmers Union ended on Friday without any solution in sight as Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar urged the Union leaders to rethink about rejecting the government’s proposal to suspend the new farm laws for one and half years.

Farmer leaders told reporters that the meeting may have lasted for nearly five hours, but two sides sat face to face for less than 30 minutes.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is learned to have told farmer unions that the government is ready for another meeting if farmers want to discuss the proposal on suspending laws.

Tomar told farmers, “The government is thankful for your cooperation. There is no problem with the laws. Considering your demands, we had made a proposal for you but you couldn’t arrive at any decision. We will discuss it again but as of now no date is confirmed for a future meeting.”

No date for the next round of talks has been decided and the meeting will be held whenever farmer leaders are ready for a dialogue on the proposal given by the government in the 10th round of talks, on January 20.

After the meeting, Parminder Singh Palmajra, a Bharatiya Kisan Union leader from Punjab, said the farmers will now further intensify the agitation.

The ministers present in the talks — Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash — will shortly address the media about the dialogue.