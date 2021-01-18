18 rescued after boat capsizes in Ganga river in Mirzapur

Mirzapur: At least 18 people were rescued after a boat capsized in the Ganga river near the Ram Gaya Ghat here on Tuesday.

Four of them have been admitted to the Vindhyachal Community Health Centre.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials of the district to ensure proper relief for the rescued persons.

According to inspector Sheshdhar Panday, the people on the boat were on their way to Bhadohi district, on the other side of the river, to work in the agriculture fields when it capsized after losing balance.

Majority of the passengers on the boat were women.

The local boatmen acted promptly and saved the passengers.

The condition of four of them was serious and they have been hospitalised. They are now said to be stable.