21 killed in Baghdad twin suicide bombings

Baghdad: At least 21 people were killed and 53 others injured on Thursday in twin suicide bombings at a crowded market area in Baghdad, according to Iraqi officials.

A suicide bomber blew up his explosive belt in a crowded market in Bab al-Sharji area, and a second one detonated his a few minutes later in the same market, an Interior Ministry source said.

Meanwhile, the source added that ambulances and civilian cars have evacuated the wounded to nearby hospitals and medical centres.

It was the first such attack in the Iraqi capital city in nearly two year, as the security situation has improved since the Iraqi security forces fully defeated the Islamic State terror group across the country late in 2017.

However, sporadic deadly incidents still occur in the war-ravaged country

No group has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s bombings yet.