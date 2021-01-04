4th Test: India 62/2 at stumps after rain washes out 3rd session

Brisbane: Rain washed out the third session of the second day of the fourth and final Test at the Gabba here on Saturday with India going to stumps at 62 for two in reply to Australia’s 369 in the first innings.

India lost both their openers early as they went to tea at 62 for the loss of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma’s wickets before heavy downpour caused a deluge in the outfield.

While rain stopped, the groundstaff could not drain off the water and make the ground fit for resumption of play.

Play will resume half an hour early on the third day to make up for the lost overs.

Both the Indian wickets fell in the second session.

Shubman Gill was caught at second slip by Steve Smith off the bowling of Pat Cummins when the team score was 11 while Rohit Sharma, who looked good for his 74-ball 44, was caught at long on off the bowling of Nathan Lyon after adding 49 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 369 in their first innings before lunch.

The hosts lost their last five wickets for 58 runs.

Pace bowlers T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur, and off-spinner Washington Sundar took three wickets each.

Resuming at the overnight 274/5, Australia lost Tim Paine (50) at 311 and then Cameron Green (47) at 313. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc added 39 for the ninth wicket.

Brief scores Australia 369 (M Labuschagne 108, T Paine 50, C Green 47, T Natarajan 3/78, W Sundar 3/89, S Thakur 3/94) vs India 62/2 (Rohit Sharma 44)