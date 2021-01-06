6 killed as bus comes in contact with live wire in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A total of six persons were killed and seven injured in Rajasthan’s Jalore district when a bus caught fire after coming in contact with a high tension wire of 11,000 volts, police said on Sunday.

The bus was on its way to Ajmer (and Beowar situated near it) from Nakoda pilgrimage on Saturday late night when the incident happened. The bus apparently lost its way while following the google map and reached a small village.

While making its way through the narrow lanes of the village, the bus came into contact with the high tension wire.

The conductor tried to remove the high tension wire, however the current soon passed into the bus through him, leaving six persons dead as the bus caught fire.

The deceased include the driver and the conductor.

Seven of the injured were rushed to Jalore district hospital while the other injured were sent home after preliminary treatment.

Police officials said that Jain families were on their way back to Ajmer and Beowar after offering prayers in the Nakoda temple. However, while following the Google map, the bus reached the Maheshpura village, seven kilometers from Jalore and was followed by another bus.

While one bus caught fire, the other bus following it stopped and passengers from this bus rushed to help after seeing the tragic accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their grief over the accident.