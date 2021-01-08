‘A star has arrived’: Gill slams maiden Test fifty in Sydney

Sydney: Right-handed opener Shubman Gill drew rich praise from many on social media, including the likes of Dinesh Karthik and VVS Laxman, after he scored his maiden Test half-century in the ongoing third match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gill, who opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma, scored 50 in 101 deliveries, which included eight boundaries during India’s first innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The pair added 70 runs for the first wicket, before Sharma was dismissed by Jos Hazlewood on 26.

The 21-year-old, however, continued his resistance and went on to register his maiden Test half-century in his only third innings. Shortly after reaching the milestone, Gill was removed by right-arm pacer Pat Cummins who got the youngster caught in the gully by Cameron Green.

“A star has arrived. Good start Gilly! You looked good the whole time. Don’t be too hard on yourself about the dismissal,” Karthik said on his official Twitter handle.

Laxman tweeted: “For someone playing only his 2nd Test match, Shubman Gill looks very assured at the wicket. Good solid defence, positive stroke play and clarity of thought. Definitely has a very bright future for India in all the three formats.”

Gill had impressed in his debut Test as well as he played knocks of 45 and 35* in the Boxing Day Test which India won by eight wickets in Melbourne.