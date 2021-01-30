Bengaluru police bust illegal betting racket on horse races, arrests 3

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police has arrested three persons for allegedly running an illegal betting racket on horse races and recovered five mobile phones and Rs 5.05 lakh in cash from them.

According to the police, the trio used to stay in a lodge as guests near Bengaluru Race Club and from there they used to operate their betting racket.

The police identified the accused as S Mithu Madi, 33, V Raghu, 47, and K Shivaraju, 30 – all residents of Bengaluru.

The police said that the trio used to meet in a lodge situated in Subedar Chatram Road near Bengaluru Race Course, from there they used to bet on horse races.

Acting on a tip-off, the CCB sent a decoy customer to the house to place a bet.

“Once the decoy placed the bet, he signalled to the police, who raided the place and caught the three persons red-handed along with five mobile phones,” the police said.

The police has registered a case and is investigating.