Bengaluru police nabs 2 drug peddlers, seize LSD strips valued Rs 1.39 crore from them

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police busted an interstate drug peddling racket by arresting two persons and recovering 9310 LSD strips valued about Rs 1.39 crore and cash Rs 27.50 lakh from them on Thursday.

The arrests were made by the Kumaraswamy Layout police of the Bengaluru South sub-division in the city.

According to the police, the arrested, identified as Rahul Tulsiram, 28 years, resident of Pune, Maharashtra, and Balaji, 48 years, resident of Savaipet, Tamil Nadu, used to run a well- oiled drug peddling racket in the city.

Deputy commissioner of police (South), Harish Pande told reporters that the Kumaraswamy Layout Police acted on tip off and arrested Rahul near the premises of a reputed medical college.

“After thorough investigations, Rahul spilled the beans about Balaji who was on and off operating his racket from Tamil Nadu. Then we caught him in Bengaluru and recovered such a huge quantity of LSD strips,” the DCP explained while participating in a recovery parade organised by the Kumaraswamy Layout police at the police station.

He added that these peddlers ran their trade using social media platforms mainly message platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook Messengers and various other means of messaging sites.

“Most of the trade used to take place on the platforms. The Cyber police in Kumaraswamy Layout had identified a few chat groups operating clandestinely and kept watch on these groups. In one of the group, we came across Rahul trying to cut a deal with prospective customers, mainly youngsters working professionals,” he explained.

He clarified that so far all synthetic drugs are procured from the dark web and this case too is no different, but the police are on the lookout for the person who operates this cartel.

The police have registered a case and investigating further.