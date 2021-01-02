Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin get approval for emergency use

New Delhi: The Central Government on Saturday said that the expert panel of India’s drug regulator has recommended granting permission for restricted emergency use of the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ in “public interest as an abundant precaution.”

The Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation had met on January 1 and 2, and made the following recommendations for the consideration and final decision of the Drugs Controller General of India. The final decision will be taken by DCGI VG Somani soon.

“Grant of permission for restricted use in emergency situation in public interest as an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, specially in the context of infection by mutant strains, to Bharat Biotech International,” the centre said in a statement.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is India’s first indigenous vaccine for coronavirus. The inactivated virus vaccine has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The expert panel, tasked with vetting the Covid-19 vaccine proposals, has also recommended Serum Institute of India’s Covishield for emergency use. It also gave its nod for Phase-III Trials trial protocol to Cadila Healthcare.

Their approval by DCGI will bring major relief for India which has the second highest number of infections in the world, after the United States.

The central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive in the next six to eight months.

It will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with 2 crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with co-morbidities.