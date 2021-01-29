Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi, few cars damaged with no injuries

New Delhi: A low intensity explosion occurred near the Israel Embassy in the national capital on Friday. As per sources, the explosion took place on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the heart of the city. A senior IPS officer said, “We received a call at the Police Control Room about a bomb blast.”

Fire brigade, SWAT and forensic teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident took place at around 5.05 pm. Senior IPS officers from Delhi Police’s anti-terror units and officials from the National Investigation Agency have also reached the spot.

“The improvised device was found in a flower pot on road divider near Jindal House, Delhi. It appears that it was thrown from a moving vehicle,” said sources.

“We are looking into the matter. Multiple police teams have been rushed to the spot. It is yet to be ascertained the kind of material that exploded,” an officer said.

As per fire department information, they received the call at 5.11 pm, and three fire tenders were pressed into service. The window panes of the vehicles parked in the nearby area have been damaged.

The police are looking at the CCTV footages from the locality.

“So far nobody has been injured in the incident,” the officer said.

The blast took place even as there was heightened security in the area owing to the Beating Retreat ceremony, which culminates the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations at Vijay Chowk.

Investigations are in progress with NIA, IB and other persons from the security establishment have reached the spot to carry out probe.

On February 13, 2012, a terror attack occurred in Delhi when a sticky bomb was placed on the car of Tal Yehoshua Koren, the wife of the Israeli diplomat, in which she had received injuries. Delhi Police had then arrested journalist Syed Mohammad Ahmad Kazmi for aiding bike-borne bombers who are yet to be caught.