BSF detects tunnel along India-Pak border in Jammu’s Samba

Jammu: The BSF have detected a tunnel at the international border in the Samba sector in Jammu foiling Pakistan’s designs for infiltration, officials said on Wednesday.

“Alert BSF troops detected a tunnel in the Samba Sector of Jammu; thwarting the nefarious designs of Pakistan,” BSF said.

This is not the first time a trans border tunnel has been detected by the BSF at the international border in Jammu.

Last year on November 22, a joint team of BSF and police detected a tunnel originating within Pakistan side of international border and exiting on the Indian side in the area of Border Outpost Regal in the Samba district.

On August 29, 2020, the BSF detected a 20-feet long trans border tunnel in Basantar at the international border in the Samba district of Jammu.

With the detection of the tunnels, the alert BSF troops foiled the nefarious design of Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into the Indian territory.

Sources said that there have been regular inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Pakistan border villages desperately looking for infiltration into the Indian territory, and ever vigilant BSF troops have foiled desperate attempts of anti national elements to infiltrate into India.

In view of the security scenario on the international border of Jammu region, the BSF has taken various innovative measures to ensure full proof security after the assessment of various threats from the Pakistan side.

In this process, all along the international border, anti-tunneling exercises have been carried out regularly by the BSF.