Published On: Sun, Jan 17th, 2021
Crime | ByIANS

CBI arrests Railway officer in Rs 1 cr bribery case

New Delhi: The CBI has nabbed a senior railway engineering service officer of 1985 batch along with two others in an alleged bribery case of Rs 1 crore, sources said on Sunday.

CBI carried out searches at 20 places in Assam, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim at premises linked to the accused

Sources in CBI said that the arrested railway officer has been identified as Mahendra Singh Chauhan and the amount has been recovered.

The source said that Chauhan allegedly demanded the bribe to favour a private company connected to the North East Frontier Railway which is headquartered at Malegaon in Assam.

He said that CBI carried out searches at 20 places in Assam, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim at premises linked to the accused.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com