CBI arrests Railway officer in Rs 1 cr bribery case

New Delhi: The CBI has nabbed a senior railway engineering service officer of 1985 batch along with two others in an alleged bribery case of Rs 1 crore, sources said on Sunday.

Sources in CBI said that the arrested railway officer has been identified as Mahendra Singh Chauhan and the amount has been recovered.

The source said that Chauhan allegedly demanded the bribe to favour a private company connected to the North East Frontier Railway which is headquartered at Malegaon in Assam.

He said that CBI carried out searches at 20 places in Assam, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim at premises linked to the accused.