CBI books 2 ex-customs officials, 5 others in gold smuggling case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked two former customs officials and five other private persons in connection with a gold smuggling case in Ahmedabad, the agency said on Friday.

The agency has also conducted raids earlier this week at the residential and official premises of the accused.

The CBI registered the case on a complaint from Principal Commissioner of Customs, Ahmedabad against the five private persons and two Superintendents of Customs, Air Intelligence Unit, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The customs officials named in the CBI’s FIR are identified as Somnath Chaudhary and Sujeet Kumar.

It was alleged that some unscrupulous persons were indulged in smuggling of gold in the form of paste and also 24 carat pure gold jewellery from abroad through SVP International Airport by engaging carriers.

It was further alleged that the private persons in connivance with the two then Superintendents of Customs had indulged in smuggling of gold chains, gold bars and other goods in commercial quantities running into crores of rupees through SVP International Airport.