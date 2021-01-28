Deep Sidhu, main accused of Delhi violence, goes missing

Chandigarh: Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who has been named in connection with violence in Delhi on Republic Day, has reportedly gone missing.

He was last seen amidst the January 26 crowd that reached the iconic Red Fort by violating the planned route of the tractor march and was accused of provoking the protesters for installing a Nishan Sahib, a symbol of Sikh religion, on its ramparts.

Sidhu, along with gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana, have been named the main accused in the Delhi violence.

Sidhana is a gangster-turned-politician and was acquitted in several cases before contesting the 2012 assembly polls as a candidate of the People’s Party of Punjab, once led by Manpreet Singh Badal, who is currently the Finance Minister in the Congress government in Punjab.

Farmer leaders have, in fact, distanced themselves from both Sidhu and Sidhana and blamed them for inciting violence.

However, Sidhu, blaming the farmer union leaders of taking decisions without consulting the people and defending himself, in his latest video, said: “I am seeing that false propaganda and hatred is being spread against me.”

“Thousands of people had reached there (the Red Fort), but no farmer leader was present there. Nobody indulged in violence or damaged any public property. They put up the Nishan Sahib and a farmer flag at the flagpole to register their protest,” he said.