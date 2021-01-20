‘Dhaakad’ will set a trend: Divya Dutta

Mumbai: Actress Divya Dutta looks forward to working with Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal in Dhaakad, and says she is sure that the spy thriller will set a trend. A poster introducing her character was released on Wednesday.

The actress will be seen as an “evil master” named Rohini in the film.

“When I was narrated the part, it got me very excited. This is something that I have not done before and the character is completely different from how I am as a person.I cannot reveal much about my character but all I can say that to get into the skin of my character, Rohini took a lot of focus and preparation mentally as well,” Divya said.

“I am looking forward to working with Kangana and Arjun and I am truly exhilarated to be a part of a woman-oriented action film. I am sure that ‘Dhaakad’ will set a trend,” she added.

Kangana will play the role of Agent Agni, while Arjun will be seen as the antagonist in the spy thriller film. His character is named Rudraveer.

The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and slated to release on October 1, 2021.