Published On: Sat, Jan 2nd, 2021

Eight civilians injured in grenade attack in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: Eight civilians were injured on Saturday in a terrorist grenade attack in J&K’s Pulwama district.

The area was immediately cordoned off for searches to trace the terrorists

Police said the terrorists tossed a grenade towards a party of the security forces at a bus stand in Tral town.

“The grenade missed its target and exploded on the road.

“Eight civilians sustained injuries in the explosion. They were shifted to hospital for treatment. Doctors said all of them are out of danger,” police said.

The area was immediately cordoned off for searches to trace the terrorists.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com