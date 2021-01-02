Eight civilians injured in grenade attack in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: Eight civilians were injured on Saturday in a terrorist grenade attack in J&K’s Pulwama district.

Police said the terrorists tossed a grenade towards a party of the security forces at a bus stand in Tral town.

“The grenade missed its target and exploded on the road.

“Eight civilians sustained injuries in the explosion. They were shifted to hospital for treatment. Doctors said all of them are out of danger,” police said.

The area was immediately cordoned off for searches to trace the terrorists.