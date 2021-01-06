Engineer killed in Muzaffarpur

Patna: An engineer was allegedly killed by unknown persons in Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

According to the local police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when the accused tied the hands and legs of the B Tech graduate before hanging him in his own house, attempting to make the crime look like a suicide.

City SP Rajesh Kumar said: “The circumstantial evidences indicate towards murder. We are taking action on the basis of the statement given by the deceased’s father.”

The deceased, who has been identified as Abhishek Anand (24), was alone in his house in Sahwajpur locality under Ahiyapur police station. His father Daya Shankar Sahani along with his wife and daughter had gone to the market when the incident took place. When they returned home at around 7.30 pm, they found Abhishek hanging from the ceiling of his room with his hands and legs tied with clothes.

“We have sealed the crime scene and the forensic team has collected evidence. We are also scanning the CCTV footages of the vicinity to identify the accused,” Kumar said.

The deceased person’s father has alleged that the son of a local leader belonging to the ruling party is behind the killing of his son.