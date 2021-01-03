Farmer agitation to continue till rollback of farm laws: Rakesh Tikait

Gurugram: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait who reached the protest site in Gurugram on Sunday to support the ongoing farmers’ stir in the national capital, while addressing the people at the protest site, said that the agitation will not end till the government rolls back the new agricultural laws.

Tikait alleged that the new farm laws have been made for the benefit of capitalists. He said that till the demands of the farmers are not accepted, the farmers will stay in Delhi and keep protesting against these laws.

He said that soon Rajasthan farmers will also reach the Delhi border. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Gurugram should help them in all possible ways, he said.

President of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Chaudhary Santokh Singh, assured that all possible help will be given to all the farmers who come from Rajasthan.

Bharatiya Kisan Union General Secretary, Yudhveer Singh, who was also present at the protest site, alleged that the government is misleading the farmers. He said that the government should abolish the three farm laws.

In a joint statement, Santokh Singh said that despite the bitter cold, hundreds of workers from several workers’ organisations have also been sitting on dharna in support of the demands of the farmers.

He said their support to the farmers will continue till the rollback of the three farm laws.