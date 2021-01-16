Five terrorist associates arrested for threat posters in J&K’s Tral

Srinagar: Five persons were arrested on Saturday by Jammu and Kashmir Police for putting up posters of terrorist outfits issuing threats in some villages of Tral tehsil in Pulwama district.

Police said threat posters were found pasted in Seer and Batagund villages.

“Several suspects were detained for questioning. Sustained interrogation and subsequent evidence collected revealed that these posters had been pasted by five terror associates who have now been arrested.

“Further investigation in this case is underway,” police said.