Four top terrorists held in Tripura

Agartala: Four top terrorists belonging to Assam and Tripura were arrested on Tuesday by the security forces in Tripura and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, the police said.

A police officer said that acting on a tip-off, the security forces arrested the four dreaded extremists from Takarjala area under Sepahijala district in western Tripuraa.

The official said that during interrogation, the three National Liberation Front of Tripura militants – self-styled lieutenant Ganga Reang, 32, Jiban Reang, 22, and Lalthanga Reang, 28 — and Singhamani Reang, 26, who belongs to Assam-based outlawed outfit United Democratic Liberation Front (Breakaway faction), gave vital clues about terrorist activities in Tripura.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the custody of the tribal extremists.

Inspector General of Police (law and order), Arindam Nath, has been monitoring the entire operation and the subsequent steps relating to the arrest of the four terrorists. After several years of lull, of late terrorist activities have resurfaced in Tripura, which was until 2008-09 devastated by the decades old violent insurgency activities.