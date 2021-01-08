Governor’s policy address during budget session a ‘farce’: Kerala BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Surendran has said that the policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during the budget session of the Assembly on Friday was a ‘farce’ and ‘out of reality’.

In a statement issued by the Kerala BJP committee office, Surendran targeted the claim made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government that no one slept hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said it was infact due to the steps taken by the Centre and the state government did not have any role in it.

Surendran said it was due to the Union government sanctioning free rations for all that led to the people of Kerala not starving during the pandemic.

He said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is mired in corruption and is now running to shield itself in the recent gold smuggling case.

The BJP leader charged that the LDF government is not able to do anything to reduce the number of Covid cases. The financial package announced by the state government did not benefit the people of Kerala, he added.

He spoke strongly against the policy address that Central agencies were scuttling the flagship projects of the state government and asked whether corruption cases related to gold smuggling, dollar smuggling and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) are the flagship projects of the LDF government.