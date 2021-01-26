Home Minister holds emergency meeting after farmers’ violence

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held an emergency meeting at his residence over the violence that rocked parts of the national capital during the farmers’ Republic Day parade.

According to sources, the Home Secretary, Director Intelligence Bureau and senior officers of Delhi Police were present at the meeting called to take stock of the security arrangements in Delhi.

More central troopers would be deployed in Delhi to meet any exigencies, sources said.

Sources said that apart from additional forces, stand by security personnel have been arranged to control any untoward incident.

The Home Ministry swung into action after a group of farmers swarmed into the historic Red Fort, while incidents of violence were reported from the ITO area.

Taking serious note of the chain of incidents, Shah called an emergency meeting where deliberations were underway to strengthen the security apparatus.

According to intelligence inputs, some ‘organised groups’ having pro-Khalistan connection and support from organisations including Pakistan’s ISIO are behind the violence.

The officials are trying to zero in upon those responsible for triggering the violence during the tractor parade, especially those behind hoisting a pennant at Red Fort.

Besides, the security arrangements in the border areas of Delhi are also being reviewed.

As the farmers’ protest turned violent, Internet services in some of the locations in the city were stopped following the government’s instruction.