I-T dept quizzes Robert Vadra for 9 hrs in Benami properties case

New Delhi: Income Tax department officials on Monday questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra for over nine hours in connection with the probe into the ‘benami’ properties case.

However, Vadra as expected described his questioning as “vendetta politics” and said that the government is trying to divert attention from the ongoing farmers’ protest.

A team of I-T department sleuths on Monday morning arrived at the Sukhdev Vihar residential premises of Vadra who is married to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Earlier in the day, an I-T department source related to the probe said, “An I-T team is at Vadra’s residence to record his statement in the benami properties matter.”

The team of sleuths left his residence at 6 pm. The team arrived at his residence as he was unable to join the investigation due to Covid pandemic.

Speaking to the media outside his residence after the team left his house, Vadra said, “I replied to all the questions asked by the I-T department sleuths in nine hours. If they come once again, I will share my answers with them.”

He said that the I-T department questioned him about his business and work and he responded to their queries.

He maintained that there is “no tax evasion…whatever the notices and enquiries we get, we answer everything. We are here to answer and cooperate with any agency or anything they ask.”

When asked about the I-T department quizzing him about the benami properties case, Vadra said, “There is nothing related to that, whatever are the queries we will answer.”

On a question if he thinks that it is political vendetta, Vadra said, “Well everybody knows it. Priyanka (his wife) is in politics and is helping the farmers and raising the issues against the government. Then against whom they will come for, definitely it is Robert Vadra… I don’t want to get into politics, they want to digress from the real issues, and I am here to answer every question of all the investigative agencies.”

When pressed further, Vadra said, “Definitely it is a witch hunt, this is going on for a decade. A lot of matters are sub judice and lot of matters are in court.”

“We are here to cooperate. We have answered everything. It was nothing related to benami property. Justice and truth will prevail. I have nothing to hide and worry. I will always cooperate,” Vadra added.

Besides the I-T department, Vadra is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. It is alleged that the said property is allegedly owned by Vadra.

Vadra is currently out on anticipatory bail which the ED is now oppoing, said sources.