Indian Air Force chief reviews operational preparedness in Ladakh

New Delhi: Amid the border dispute with China, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday reviewed operational preparedness and the status of deployed forces at the Indian Air Force bases in the forward areas of Ladakh.

His visit came at a time when Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is on a two-day visit to Ladakh to assess and review ground requirements of the forces deployed at the forward locations in freezing conditions.

Bhadauria undertook a visit to Air Force stations and advanced landing grounds in Ladakh. He also interacted with IAF and Indian Army personnel deployed at these locations.

During his visit to Thoise, he reviewed the ongoing logistic operations for support and sustenance of troops in the winter season.

He also visited Daulat Beg Oldi and Nyoma advanced landing ground where he was given a security overview of the respective sub-sectors.

At Daulat Beg Oldi, Bhadauria laid a wreath in homage to the fallen heroes. Prior to his departure, he joined General Rawat for a comprehensive discussion on operational matters with senior IAF and Indian Army commanders at the Air Force station in Leh.

Bhadauria conveyed his deep appreciation for the exceptionally high levels of morale and dedication with which all personnel continue to maintain operational preparedness despite the harsh weather and an inhospitable terrain.