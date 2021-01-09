Indian officials allege Bumrah, Siraj racially abused: Report

Sydney: Indian cricket officials have apparently alleged that fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the stadium security officials were involved in a long discussion with Bumrah, Siraj and members of the Indian team management after the end of the third day’s play at the SCG.

Ajinkya Rahane, the India skipper, was also seen having a discussion with the security officials.

A report in Australian newspaper, the Daily Telegraph, stated, “It’s understood Indian officials say the pair have been abused by members of the public for the past two days, and believe the abuse has been racist in nature… amid suggestions a crowd member at the Randwick end of the ground abused Siraj who was fielding at fine leg at the time.”

“In another instance while the match was still continuing, Indian staff walked around behind where Bumrah was standing in the outfield and spoke to the star quick,” the report added.

India had previously been involved in a racism controversy on their tour of Australia in 2008 although in that case, Andrew Symonds had alleged that Harbhajan Singh had called him a monkey which the Indian player and the team denied.