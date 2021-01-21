Indian soldier martyred in Pakistan firing at LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: An Indian Army NCO was martyred in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the Line of Control at Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Thursday, officials said.

“Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on LoC in J&K today,” the Army said.

“Our army responded strongly to enemy fire. In the ceasefire violation, Havaldar Nirmal Singh was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries later. We shall ever remain indebted to him & salute his supreme sacrifice.”

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC in multiple sectors in Poonch with Pakistan targeting civilian areas and defence positions with long range mortars and small arms.

The Army says it is giving a benefiting response to all acts of aggression by Pakistan along the LoC.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the soldier’s death.

Paying tributes to the martyred soldier, he said that “we are eternally indebted to our men in uniform for their supreme sacrifices towards ensuring integrity and sovereignty of the country”.

He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief.