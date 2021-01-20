J&K policeman arrested for ‘sarcastic’ post on Facebook

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested one of its personnel for a “sarcastic” post on Facebook, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said the policeman, identified as Peer Khalid, in Sopore was arrested for his “sarcastic” post about a particular community regarding Tuesday’s earthquake on Facebook.

“On January 20, police station Dangiwacha received a written complaint from community members regarding the ‘sarcastic’ post that was uploaded by a police personnel. Police party instantly swung into action and arrested the said police personnel. He has been shifted to police station Dangiwacha where he remains in custody,” police said.

The police further said that an FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

“Community members have applauded the efforts made by the Sopore police. We assure community members that police have resolved to act tough against individuals involved in criminal activities,” police said.