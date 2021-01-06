Karnataka farmers have expressed trust in Modi govt: BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attributed its success in the gram panchayat elections in Karnataka to the policies of the Modi government. Amid the lies being spread on the agricultural reform laws during these local body polls, the people and farmers in the state have given a clear message that they completely trust the Modi government, the party said.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and National Spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekhar told mediapersons at the party headquarters on Wednesday that “The country has faced two challenges in the last 10-11 months. One is due to the coronavirus pandemic and the other is the lies, hypocrisy and u-turn politics which had started before 2019. In May 2019, BJP won 25 seats out of 28 in Karnataka with 51.38 percent vote share. The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) managed to win merely one seat each.”

He said, “The gram panchayat elections in rural Karnataka have also given a decisive majority to the BJP, expressing confidence in the policies of the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These local body elections took place amid the lies spread about the agrarian reform laws. Of these, 55 per cent gram panchayats are backed by the BJP and 53 per cent members are backed by the BJP.”

The BJP MP said that this simply indicates that the farmers of Karnataka have given a direct and clear message that they have full faith in Modi ji’s vision and the schemes run by the Central government for the benefit of the farmers in the last few years.