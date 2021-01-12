Minor girl gang-raped in Ranchi

Ranchi: A 13-year-old girl was gang-raped by two persons in Ranchi, the police said on Tuesday.

The minor girl had gone to a shop to buy some goods on Monday evening when two persons allegedly abducted and gang-rapped her. On Tuesday morning, the culprits left her in front of her house, following which her family members informed the police about the incident. Both the accused are absconding.

According to the police, the call details of the victim are being probed. The police are also looking into a possible love angle.