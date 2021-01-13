NCB nabs Maharashtra Minister’s kin in drugs case

Mumbai: In a huge embarrassment, the NCB on Wednesday arrested Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, in a drugs-related case.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said Khan was arrested after his detailed interrogation whole day.

The arrest follows the seizure of a large quantity of 200 kgs Ganja from one courier at Bandra West last week.

In the follow-up operation, huge stash of imported strains of Ganja was recovered from the residence of one Karan Sajnani at Khar.

Sajnani, along with two other sisters – Rahila Furniturewala, Shaista Furniturewala and Mr Ramkumar Tiwari of Muchhad Paanwala, were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and produced in the court.

During their investigations, the role Sameer Khan, a resident of Bandra also came to light, and after his questioning he was arrested late tonight.

Wankhede said tha follow up action and investigation are underway.