NCB searches for Sushant’s friend for questioning in drugs case

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday carried out searches to look for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend who had skipped the agency’s summons for questioning a day earlier in a drugs-related case, officials said.

“We are looking for Sushant’s friend and Assistant Director Rishikesh Pawar who has been absconding since yesterday,” a senior NCB official connected to probe said.

The official said that the NCB had directed Pawar to appear for quizzing on Thursday but he skipped the summons.

The latest development pertains to drugs-related case linked to the death of Sushant, who was found dead at his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14.

The NCB had registered two cases on Enforcement Directorate (ED) request after a few alleged chats vis-a-vis drugs came to the fore in August last year.

The NCB has since questioned top Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and several others.