Netaji dreamt of strong India, we are following his footsteps: PM Modi

Addressing an event on Netaji at famous Victoria Memorial said, Prime Minister Modi said, “Netaji had dreamt of a strong India, from LAC to LOC, we are following his footsteps. Whenever our sovereignty was challenged, we gave a befitting reply,” said the prime minister.

Modi said, “I wonder as to how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have felt had he seen the new India that is taking shape today.”

He said, “Netaji had once asked people not to lose hope of free India and work towards self-reliance in various sphere of life including science and technology. Similarly, no force can stop 130 crore citizens from making India AatmaNirbhar.”

Modi said that Netaji Subhas is the biggest inspiration of Sonar Bangla too. He emphasised that the role Netaji played in nation’s freedom struggle, the same role West Bengal has to play in the quest for AatmaNirbhar Bharat.

“We will celebrate Netaji’s birthday as Parakram Diwas every year,” added the prime minister.

Earlier on this occasion, he released a stamp and coin to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary.

On his arrival in Kolkata, PM went to Netaji Bhavan which is Subhas Bose’s home at Elgin Road and paid tributes to the famous freedom fighter.

He also attended an international conference at the National Library, Kolkata on ‘Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century’.