NIA arrests Tamil Nadu jihadi gang terror suspect

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a terrorist belonging to jihadi gang named ‘Shahadat is our Goal’ in connection with the alleged ‘Tamil Nadu jihad’ case.

An NIA official here said that the agency arrested Mohammed Rashid, a resident of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu.

The NIA case is based on the FIR registered by Tamil Nadu Police in April 2018 in Ramnathapuram district of the state after the arrest of accused Mohamed Rifas, Muparish Ahmed and Abupakkar Sithik.

The state police had recovered lethal weapons including swords along with pamphlets pertaining to the terrorist gang ‘Shahadat is our Goal’ from their possession.

Sheik Dawood aka Seik Thavuthu, Ahamed Imithyash, Hameed Asfar, Liyakath Ali , Sajith Ahamed and Rizwan Mohammad were also arrested during the ensuing investigation.

The NIA had taken over the probe in January 2019.

The NIA official said that searches were conducted by NIA at the premises of the accused persons in May 2019 and Rashid was identified as an active member of the terrorist gang.

“Scrutiny of forensically retrieved data from the seized digital devices and their e-mail and social media accounts, has revealed that the accused including Rashid had conducted multiple conspiracy meetings under the leadership of Sheik Dawood aka Seik Thavuthu and Mohamed Rifas aka Mohamed Rigbass with the intention of allegedly waging violent jihad in Tamil Nadu, as part of their efforts to establish Islamic rule (Shariah),” the official said.

The official said that the accused, in pursuance of the conspiracy, had also attempted to procure illegal fire arms.

Rashid was produced before the Special NIA Court in Chennai and was sent to judicial custody.