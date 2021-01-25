NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 2 terror accused

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet against two terrorists, Sidhikhul Aslam and Muhammad Polakkanni, in connection with its probe into the ISIS Omar Al-Hindi module case for planning attacks in south India, officials said.

An official said that the chargesheet has been filed in the special NIA court in Ernakulam in Kerala.

An NIA spokesperson here said that Aslam had conspired with convicted members of the ISIS-Daish terror module and attempted to recruit more persons into its fold, for furthering its objectives in India. Aslam was arrested on October 28 last year following his return from Saudi Arabia.

The official said that Polakkanni had actively conspired with the convicted persons to propagate violent extremism by actively disseminating materials supporting Jihadi ideology and to effect terrorist attacks in south India.

“He had also travelled to Georgia in early 2018 with the intention of crossing over to Turkey and eventually to Syria to join the Islamic State,” the official said.

The official added that Polakkanni was arrested by Georgian authorities while attempting to illegally cross over to Turkey using a fake passport. “He was arrested in this case on September 19 last year following his return from Georgia,” the official said.

The duo has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA had registered a case on October 1, 2016, based on credible information regarding the conspiracy and the consequent formation of the ISIS/Daish-inspired terrorist module Ansarul Khilafa-KL by certain youth from south India, with the intention of furthering the objectives of ISIS.

The official said that five accused persons were arrested by the NIA on October 2, 2016 from Kanakamala in Kerala’s Kannur district while they were preparing to carry out terrorist attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu by targeting prominent persons, including judges, police officers and politicians, and places of tourist importance where foreigners, especially Jews, congregated.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against six arrested members of the ISIS Daish-inspired terrorist module — Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad NK, Safvan P and Moinudheen PK.

They were convicted by a special court on November 27, 2019 and were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment ranging from three to 14 years along with fine.