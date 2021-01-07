NIA raids 6 locations in J&K, Punjab in connection with narco terror case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at six locations in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, including the residence of alleged kingpin Gurpratap Singh, in connection with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) narco-terror case, officials said.

“The agency is carrying out searches at six locations in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir,” an agency official related to the probe said.

The official said that the agency is carrying out searches at five locations in Jammu and one location in Punjab’s Tarn Taran in connection with investigation of a narco-terror module case related to seizure of about 61 kg of heroin along with arms and ammunition on September 20 last year at International Border at Arnia in Jammu.

The official said the raids started in several locations on Thursday early morning and were conducted at the residences of six accused persons, namely Jasraj Singh, Sham Lal, Bishan Dass, Ajeet Kumar, Gurbaksh Singh and Gurpartap Singh.

An NIA spokesperson said that all six were arrested earlier for hatching a criminal conspiracy for carrying out anti-national and unlawful activities, and to help the terrorist organisations by collecting funds and channelising the proceeds of drugs for furthering the activities of such terrorist organisations like BKI.

“During the searches conducted today, digital devices and other incriminating documents having financial details and accounts numbers have been seized for further scrutiny and analysis,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said that Gurpratap Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, is the kingpin of this module and in the second week of September 2020, had received 10 kg of heroin from Pakistan-based handlers through his associates.

“The consignment in the instant case was also intended to be received by Gurpratap Singh to fund the activities of BKI in Punjab,” the official said.

The case was originally registered by J&K Police under several sections of the IPC, and Arms Act in connection with unprovoked firing at a police patrolling party from Pakistan side to provide cover for the smuggling activity. Later sections relating to NDPS Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were added subsequently.

The NIA took over the case was on November 26 last year.