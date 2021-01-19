Overjoyed at Team India’s success in Australia: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded Team India’s historic Test series win in Australia, saying the entire nation is overjoyed at the success of Ajinkya Rahane-led side who showed remarkable energy and passion throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India won the four-match series 2-1, after they registered a thumping three-wicket win in the final Test in Brisbane.

Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) all played brilliant innings as India chased down the mammoth 328-run target on the final day of the Test match, thus breaching Australia’s fortress at The Gabba.

“We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian cricket team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours,” Modi said in a tweet.

Former captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, while congratulating Rahane & Co., also announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian team.

“Just a remarkable win…To go to Australia and win a test series in this way…will be remembered in the history of Indian cricket forever…Bcci announces a 5 crore bonus for the team…The value of this win is beyond any number…well done to every member of the touring party,” tweeted Ganguly.

“EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO. Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins! Congrats India,” said legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

The hosts had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, while bowling out India with the pink ball for their lowest Test total of 36. The Rahane-led side, however, registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in an epic draw in Sydney.

Virat Kohli, team’s regular captain, also lauded the performance of the team and tweeted: “WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers.”

Meanwhile, former India batsman VVS Laxman said: “Historic series win for Team India! Youngsters delivered when it mattered, with Gill and Pant in the forefront. Hats off to Ravi Shastri and the support staff for their part in this turnaround! So so proud of this bunch, this is one for the ages.”

“Ajinkya Rahane led the side brilliantly, giving a lot of confidence to youngsters and Pujara exhibited his steely resolve once again. Can’t forget the young bowling unit. Fantastic team effort,” he added.

“Many congratulations Team India for the fabulous show of character and skill. A wonderful Test series with the perfect result. Hopefully the end of discussion of four-day Tests for a while,” said legendary India skipper Anil Kumble.

“Team India has redefined words like resilience, grit and determination this Border-Gavaskar Trophy. You have inspired the entire nation. Well done, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravi Shastri and the boys. Special mention to Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill,” tweeted BCCI secretary Jay Shah.