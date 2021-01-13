Pakistan hosting 2nd trilateral meet with Turkey, Azerbaijan

Islamabad: Pakistan is hosting the second Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan trilateral meeting here on Wednesday to discuss global and regional issues.

The Pakistan Foreign office said “the three sides would also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education and cultural cooperation”.

The three sides would also be discussing the existing threat to regional peace and security.

“Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture and history; deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding,” read the statement issued by the Foreign Office.

This will be the second round of consultations at the trilateral level as the first meeting was held in Baku in November 2017.

“The meeting in Islamabad would exchange views on global and regional issues, including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security, addressing challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, environment and climate change and to achieve economic development targets,” the statement said.

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Byramov will be landing in Islamabad on Wednesday on a two-day visit, while the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has already reached Islamabad for a two-day visit.

As per details, the two foreign ministers will be having one-on-one meetings with Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The two foreign ministers will also be meeting President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.