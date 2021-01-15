Pakistani intruder shot dead in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Chandigarh: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector, the paramilitary force said on Friday.

“The BSF personnel detected suspicious movement of an intruder from the Pakistan side near the barbed fence inside Indian territory at 8.45 pm on Thursday. Sensing imminent threat, the troops opened fire and shot dead the intruder,” the BSF (Punjab Frontier) said on Twitter.

The deceased could not be identified as no proof of identity was recovered, an official said.