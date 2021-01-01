Repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Rajouri, jawan martyred

Jammu: Pakistan repeatedly violated ceasefire on the line of control (LoC) on Friday in J&K’s Rajouri district in which an army jawan was martyred.

Having violated ceasefire on the LoC more than 3,500 times during 2020, Friday’s is the first ceasefire violation by Pakistan in 2021.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Devender Anand said, “At about 3.30 pm today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector in District Rajouri. Indian army retaliated befittingly.”

Defence sources said Naib Subedar Ravinder Kumar was injured and later succumbed to the critical injuries sustained in the Pakistani firing

Till reports last came in, the Indian Army has been retaliating to unprovoked Pakistan aggression and unconfirmed reports suggested that a few of Pakistan’s border posts have been completely destroyed and a number of its soldiers killed in the process.