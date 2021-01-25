Respect value of right to vote: President’s Voters’ Day message

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that people should always respect the value of the right to vote because it is not a simple right and people around the world have struggled a lot for this right.

Speaking on the event of 11th National Voters’ Day through virtual mode, Kovind further said it is the responsibility of all of us, especially our youth, who get the right to vote for the first time, to exercise their franchise with the utmost sincerity and inspire others too to do so.

Since independence, the President said, our Constitution has given equal voting rights to all citizens without any discrimination on the basis of merit, religion, race and caste.

“For this, we are indebted to the makers of our Constitution.”

The President said that the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, considered the right to vote as paramount.

Praising the Election Commission of India for conducting successful and safe elections in Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh last year during the Covid-19 pandemic, the President said that it is an extraordinary achievement of our democracy.

He was happy to note that the Election Commission has taken a number of innovative and timely measures to conduct smooth, inclusive and safe elections.

The National Voters’ Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011, all across the country to mark the foundation day of Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950.

The main purpose of the National Voters’ Day celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximise enrolment, especially for the new voters. Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilised to spread awareness among voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process.

During the event, the President conferred the National Awards for the year 2020-21 and also launched the Election Commission of India’s Web Radio: ‘Hello Voters’– an online digital radio service.