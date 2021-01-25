Salma Hayek looks fiery hot in monokini post

Mumbai: At 54, age is just a number for Salma Hayek. The Hollywood star continues to grab ’em by the eyeballs’ on social media, scorching in a fiery red monokini in her new Instagram post.

In the image, Salma relaxes in an over-water hammock flaunting her curves in swimsuit and accentuating the impact with designer shades.

“#sundayvibes,” Salma captioned the image.

Salma will next be seen in “The Eternals”, which also stars Angelina Jolie, Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.

The film is about beings with superpowers called The Celestials, and their villainous adversaries, The Deviants, in a war set millions of years ago.