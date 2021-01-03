Security forces recover arms, ammunition in Poonch

Jammu: Security forces comprising the Army and the Jammu & Kashmir Police on Sunday made the third consecutive recovery of arms, ammunition and grenades after the recent busting of a terror module and arrest of three terrorist associates in Mendhar area of Poonch district, officials said.

The fresh recovery was made on Sunday morning during an operation at village Dabbi of Balakote near the LoC.

On December 28, three terrorist associates were arrested in Balakote area near the LoC where six hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

During their sustained interrogation some more vital clues were developed after which police and Army launched an operation in Dabbi village located ahead of LoC fence in Balakote from where another consignment of arms, ammunition and grenades was recovered.

The recovery includes one pistol, three pistol magazines, 35 bullets and five hand grenades.

“Today’s recovery is the third under this module of terror associates busted in LoC area of Mendhar. This terror module is a part of the ‘Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force’ which is being operated from PoK,” the police said.

The police said Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force apart from terror activities is now also attempting to target religious places with an aim to trigger communal tension in the Jammu region.

In the first recovery of six hand grenades that was made from the arrested three persons, it was revealed that grenades were to be lobbed on religious places in Ari and Mendhar town area of Poonch district. The second recovery was made from Dabi village wherein two pistols, 70 bullets and two grenades were recovered.

“The handlers from across used to drop the consignment in hidden patches near the LoC and these arrested terrorist associates then used to pick it up for further carriage in the hinterland,” police said.

The total recovery made so far includes 13 grenades, three pistols, five pistol magazines, 105 pistol bullets, four Pakistan-made balloons, one flag of Tehreek ul Majahideen J&K and 18 posters of J&K Ghaznavi Force.