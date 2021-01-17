Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Jersey’ to release on November 5

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is all set for a Diwali release. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 5.

Shahid made the announcement on Instagram. He shared a picture dressed in a cricket uniform.

“JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM …. ” he wrote alongside the image.

Shahid’s upcoming sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. It also stars Mrunal Thakur.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.