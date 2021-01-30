SJVNL gets another mega hydropower project in Nepal

Shimla: Public sector Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) on Saturday said it was awarded another mega hydropower project in Nepal through international bidding, including Chinese companies.

SJVNL Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said that the Nepalese government has allotted 679 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project located in the Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur districts. It will generate 3,561 million units per annum.

The Investment Board of Nepal at its meeting on January 29, chaired by Prime Minister KP Oli, awarded the project to the SJVNL.

Expressing deepest gratitude to the Prime Minister, Sharma said the project would be completed in a time-bound manner.

He said the projects being developed by SJVNL in Nepal would result in overall development and boost mutual economic growth in India and Nepal.

Earlier, SJVNL was awarded the construction of 900 MW Arun III hydroelectric project and 217 km long 400 kV associated transmission system. With addition of the Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project, SJVNL’s portfolio now stands at 8,960.5 MW.

SJVNL’s present installed capacity is 2,016.51 MW and aims to be 5,000 MW company by 2023 and 12,000 MW company by 2030, a company’s statement said.

The company also has a presence in the field of energy transmission.