SP to take out ‘cycle yatra’ in support of Azam Khan

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav would soon launch a ‘cycle yatra’ across Uttar Pradesh in support of Rampur MP Azam Khan’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Akhilesh would lead the cycle yatra from the front and create awareness about the university. The SP President alleged that Jauhar University is being targeted as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath does not want young people to get educated.

“Everyone knows the truth why Azam Khan is in jail. It is nothing but political vendetta. Our party and its leaders are standing with Azam Khan and Jauhar University. Our MLAs, MLCs and MPs are continuously raising their voices inside the Parliament, Assembly and Councils and working hard to protect this institution,” Akhilesh told the media.

The SP chief said,”We believe in the judicial system and the university will get justice. The entire administrative machinery from Lekhpal to the District Magistrate are in the hands of the UP government. Therefore, it is a legal battle and we will hopefully get justice.”