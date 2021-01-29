Three terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: In an encounter with security forces on Friday, three terrorists were killed in Mandoora area of Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official, a joint team of J&K Police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation in Mandoora after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The officials said that as the joint team of forces came close to the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they (terrorists) resorted to heavy firing to break the security cordon and escape.

However, the security force retaliated and an encounter broke out in which three terrorists were killed and arms and ammunition recovered from encounter site.

Later, the IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing of the three terrorists. “Yes, three terrorists have been killed in Tral operation. Their identity is being ascertained,” he added.

As per reports last received, firing has stopped and searches were on by the security forces in the area.