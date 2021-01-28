Tikait refuses to surrender, alleges conspiracy

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday broke down at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur farmers protest site, alleging that the administration was trying to crush their movement.

Tikait, who has been named in the Delhi Police FIR in connection with the violence at several parts of the city during the ‘Kisan Gantantra parade’ on Republic Day, made his appearance at the protest site two days later, saying: “We were ready to surrender peacefully but the BJP’s local MLAs have been called to beat the protesting farmers.”

“There is a conspiracy against us. Now, I will not surrender even if the police fires bullets at us,” he announced from the dais of the farmers’ protest site.

Tikait also said that he will hang himself but he will not surrender now and urged the farmers to save their tents that have been in place since November 26 last year.

Speaking to media, Tikait said that the administration was trying to conspire against the farmers to end their peaceful movement.

“We had come here to protest against the three farm laws demanding their repealing,” he said.