Published On: Mon, Jan 25th, 2021

Two pilots injured as Army chopper crash-lands

Jammu: Two pilots were injured after an Army Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crash-landed inside a defence area on Monday evening in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

An Army ambulance reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital

An Army ambulance reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. A fire tender was also sent to the accident scene.

The reasons for the crash landing of the chopper are being ascertained. Preliminary reports suggested that it could be due to a technical snag.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com